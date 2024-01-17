Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,640,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,376 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 3.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $527,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 532,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,302. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

