Investors Research Corp Sells 594 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. 39,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $91.75.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

