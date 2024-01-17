Investors Research Corp Sells 375 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

