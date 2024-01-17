Investors Research Corp Sells 300 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Unum Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 44,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,437. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

