Investors Research Corp Sells 1,445 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 755,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,987. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

