Investors Research Corp Sells 1,227 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $84.55 and a 12-month high of $106.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

