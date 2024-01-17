Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 529,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

