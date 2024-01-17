Investors Research Corp Raises Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 82,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 2.40% of Kellanova worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after buying an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $3,870,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,787,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,915,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,154,168. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 406,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

