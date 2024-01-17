Investors Research Corp Purchases 4,040 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,179,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock remained flat at $80.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 58,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

