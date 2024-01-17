Investors Research Corp Has $8.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,111,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,669. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.01. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $177.92.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.