Investors Research Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.1% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PEY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.