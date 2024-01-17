Investors Research Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ryder System by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

View Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $109.76. 23,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,226. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.