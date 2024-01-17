Investors Research Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,713,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.05. 30,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,551. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

