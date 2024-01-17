Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 598,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,320. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

