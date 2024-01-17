Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,960. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

