Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

