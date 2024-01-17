Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 133,237 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

