Investors Research Corp Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

IP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 307,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

