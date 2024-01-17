Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rocket Companies (RKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT):
- 1/16/2024 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.
- 1/10/2024 – Rocket Companies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2024 – Rocket Companies had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.
- 1/3/2024 – Rocket Companies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $10.75 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2024 – Rocket Companies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
- 12/13/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.25 to $10.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Rocket Companies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 768,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,953. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.44.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
