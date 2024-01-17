Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rocket Companies (RKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT):

1/16/2024 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

1/10/2024 – Rocket Companies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Rocket Companies had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.

1/3/2024 – Rocket Companies had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $10.75 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Rocket Companies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

12/13/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.25 to $10.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Rocket Companies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 768,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,953. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

