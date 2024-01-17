Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after acquiring an additional 272,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,045.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174,420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

