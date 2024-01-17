Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.52. 43,719,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,273,160. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

