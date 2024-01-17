Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 915,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,496 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.60.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
