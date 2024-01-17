Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 915,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,496 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.60.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

