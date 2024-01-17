Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

