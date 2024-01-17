International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

