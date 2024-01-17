International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.