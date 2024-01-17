International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.77.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

