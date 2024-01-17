Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

