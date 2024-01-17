Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Down 10.3% in December

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

