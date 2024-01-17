Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,001 shares of company stock worth $6,851,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Insmed by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,715 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 39.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Research analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

