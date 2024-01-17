Insider Selling: TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Sells 3,350,000 Shares of Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,406,667.51).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

LON:TPX opened at GBX 39 ($0.50) on Wednesday. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

