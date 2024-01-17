Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.37) per share, with a total value of £178.67 ($227.34).

On Monday, December 11th, Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £186.83 ($237.73).

UU stock opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,079.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 16.59 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94,000.00%.

UU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.67) to GBX 1,290 ($16.41) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

