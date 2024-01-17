Insider Buying: Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG – Get Free Report) insider Keith Glennan acquired 200,000 shares of Freedom Care Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,200.00 ($24,133.33).

Freedom Care Group Stock Performance

About Freedom Care Group

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited provides care and support services to individuals with disabilities in Australia. The company offers allied health services, including speech therapy, psychology, podiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, dietetics, and chiropractic; core support services, such as social and community participation, in-home services, and garden and yard maintenance; and day program that supports people with disabilities to participate in community-based activities and develop new skills.

