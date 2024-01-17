Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 1,909,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

