Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,602,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 1,909,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.
About Innovent Biologics
