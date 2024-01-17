Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Position Trimmed by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,324 shares. The firm has a market cap of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.