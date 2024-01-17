InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InMode were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMD. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

