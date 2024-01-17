Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

