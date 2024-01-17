Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
