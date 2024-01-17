Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.49. Information Services Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 59,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,576 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

