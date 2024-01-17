Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Shares of ITW opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

