IFS Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.6% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,505,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.98. 954,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,730. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.54 and a 200 day moving average of $411.61. The company has a market cap of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

