IFS Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 147,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,394. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

