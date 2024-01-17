i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $654.39 million, a PE ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on i3 Verticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

