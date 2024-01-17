I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMAB

I-Mab Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.