Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $416.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In related news, CEO Jaime Leverton sold 35,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $361,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

