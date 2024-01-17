Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 304,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,955,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

