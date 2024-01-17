Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $630.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $15.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.57. The company had a trading volume of 829,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.87. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

