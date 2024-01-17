Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 78,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.