Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
HSON stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
