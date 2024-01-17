Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

