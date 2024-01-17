Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.