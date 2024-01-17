Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. 1,324,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,535. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

