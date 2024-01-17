Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.48. The company had a trading volume of 796,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

